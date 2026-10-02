Brazil-based securities depository CSD BR is moving part of its record-keeping process to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) under a partnership with Ripple. The first phase covers fund shares issued by BTG Pactual and deposited at CSD BR. This gives the public blockchain a role within live, regulated financial market infrastructure.

How the first phase works

In the initial phase, BTG Pactual fund shares held at CSD BR will be represented using XRPL's Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard. The ledger will mirror ownership records so that authorised participants can check and audit them.

The arrangement does not replace the depository's core systems. CSD BR's existing infrastructure will continue to handle official registration, deposit, and settlement records. At this stage, the XRPL therefore works as a mirrored record rather than the system of record. CSD BR will also retain control over issuance and administration, including the ability to freeze assets or reverse transactions when required. Operational authority stays with the regulated depository, and the ledger adds a verifiable, auditable layer on top of existing processes.

For investors, the current process is expected to remain unchanged during this phase.

The partners are considering extending the model to Brazilian real estate receivables certificates and agribusiness receivables certificates in later phases. Several operational details have not been disclosed. Ripple has not said how many fund records will be mirrored or how often they will be updated.

Link to the XRP token

The partnership has a direct technical connection to XRP, the ledger's native token. XRPL transactions require small fees paid in XRP, and accounts must hold XRP to meet the network's reserve requirements. The scale of that connection in this deal is still unknown. Ripple has not said whether CSD BR and BTG Pactual will hold XRP beyond what the system needs to operate.

The token's history suggests that investor access and legal developments have tended to move its price more quickly than institutional usage turns into token purchases. After the July 2023 court ruling on XRP sales through exchanges, Coinbase relisted XRP, and its institutional desk reported a broader crypto rally in response to the decision.

Spot XRP funds have a more direct effect on demand. Products such as the Bitwise XRP ETF hold the token itself, so sustained inflows can require XRP purchases. Institutional ledger usage of the kind CSD BR is piloting creates demand mainly through fees and reserves, and its effect depends on volumes that remain undisclosed.

The announcement coincided with a series of speculative XRP price projections circulating on social media among crypto market commentators.