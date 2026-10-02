According to the announcement, the upgrade allows institutions to connect to multiple chains through a single integration. They can apply their own security, compliance, and risk control frameworks and retain that configuration as they expand to additional networks, without rearchitecting their existing technology stack.

The protocol launches with a group of partners and industry supporters that includes AllUnity, Amazon Web Services, ANZ Bank, Archax, Bottomline, Deutsche Börse Group's Crypto Finance, Fidelity International, Further Asset Management, Goldzip by the Hong Kong Gold Exchange, Google Cloud, Hastra by Figure, Infosys, Nethermind, SBI Digital Markets, Sygnum, Taurus, TokenX by SCBX, and xStocks.

Addressing fragmentation in onchain markets

The launch comes as equities, funds, commodities, and currencies are increasingly issued and managed onchain. Regulatory developments in the US and Europe are giving institutions a clearer basis for launching commercial products. However, these markets remain spread across a mix of public and private blockchains, which limits distribution and complicates the movement of assets and liquidity between them.

According to Chainlink, institutions face three obstacles. Building in-house connections to each chain is costly and time-consuming. Relying on infrastructure owned by a competitor creates dependencies. Many legacy bridging solutions also have weak security records, with losses reaching billions to date. In addition, Chainlink positions CCIP 2.0 as a neutral interoperability standard that remains independent of the institutions, asset issuers, and protocols transacting through it. The company expects this design to build trust among counterparties and generate network effects as adoption grows.

The protocol builds on Chainlink's decentralised oracle infrastructure, which the company states has secured transaction value in the tens of trillions of USD. The infrastructure holds ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

New capabilities in CCIP 2.0

The upgrade introduces five functions. User attestations allow institutions to operate their own Cross-Chain Verifier (CCV). A CCV adds a verification step that must be completed before CCIP executes a transaction. At the same time, CCVs can run on an institution's preferred cloud platform, and pre-built starter kits are available for Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

Additive security enables institutions to layer further independent verification on top of CCIP. They can do this using CCVs run either by themselves or by third-party enterprise providers such as Infosys and Nethermind. Built-in compliance functionality applies KYC, AML, and sanctions screening checks automatically to every transaction, supporting adherence to internal risk policies and regulatory requirements.

Configurable speed lets users select finality settings, choosing between near-instant transfers and waiting for full finality and custom approvals. Full lifecycle management provides access to the broader Chainlink platform, covering data, system integration, privacy protocols, and agentic workflows.

Existing adoption

According to Chainlink, CCIP currently secures over USD 84 billion in total cross-chain token value. Its ecosystem includes blockchains such as Ethereum, Base, and Robinhood Chain. It also includes DeFi protocols such as Aave, Lido, and Maple, and asset issuers and custodians including AllUnity, BitGo, Coinbase, Crypto Finance, Taurus, and xStocks. Financial institutions using it include 21X, ANZ Bank, Fidelity International, SBI Digital Markets, Swift, and Sygnum. The State of Wyoming's official stable token, FRNT, also uses the standard. The company sees this mix of participants as placing CCIP where decentralised finance and traditional finance are converging.