Morph Payments has added Solana and TRON support, allowing customers to make stablecoin payments from crypto exchanges without connecting a wallet.

Morph Payments has expanded the networks available through its payment platform by adding support for USDC and USDT on Solana and USDT on TRON. Customers can transfer these stablecoins from a compatible crypto exchange account or wallet to a Morph Payments account using the payment address or QR code provided. The transfer does not require the payer to connect a wallet to the platform. Morph Payments is a non-custodial service for businesses, freelancers, and globally distributed organisations to manage stablecoin transactions.

Transfers from exchanges without wallet connections

Businesses are using stablecoins for a broader range of payment activities, including supplier payments and receiving funds from customers internationally. Supporting these use cases requires infrastructure that extends beyond basic on-chain transactions.

The updated payment process allows a customer to copy the payment address provided by Morph Payments and send the required amount through a standard transfer. Customers holding USDC or USDT on a crypto exchange do not need to move their funds to a separate self-custodial wallet before making a payment. The same process is available to customers using compatible wallets. Merchants can continue to monitor payment activity through the Morph Payments dashboard.

Renna Ba, Head of Ecosystem at Morph, said the update is intended to reduce the steps required for customers who already hold stablecoins on exchanges. She added that the platform now supports stablecoins and networks already used by customers, while providing merchants with tools to manage payment activity after transactions.

Help Centre provides information on platform features

Morph Payments has also updated its Help Centre with information for businesses, payers, and other users. It explains the platform's features and provides guidance on using its payment functionality, including making and receiving stablecoin payments.