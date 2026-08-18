Expert viewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

The hidden compliance layer behind market entry in Italy

MC

Mirela Ciobanu

18 Aug 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
payment licencecryptomicargenius billEMIsPSPsCASPs
Countries:
Italy

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