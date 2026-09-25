Coinbase and Stablecore have partnered to help the US banks and credit unions offer digital asset services through existing banking platforms.

Coinbase and Stablecore have announced a partnership to enable community and regional banks and credit unions to offer digital asset custody, trading, and stablecoin payments through their existing banking platforms. The collaboration is already underway with financial institutions including Amarillo National Bank. Stablecore provides integrations across core banking, digital banking, and compliance systems, while Coinbase provides the underlying digital asset infrastructure. Stablecore's existing technology footprint reaches more than 3,000 US banks and credit unions.

Banks can offer digital asset services through existing systems

The partnership is designed to allow banking customers to buy, sell, hold, make payments with, and stake digital assets through their existing bank or credit union banking experiences. Stablecore manages the integrations across the institutions' core banking, digital banking, and compliance systems, allowing financial institutions to offer these services under their own brands. The arrangement is designed to allow banks and credit unions to offer digital asset products without setting up a separate technology stack.

Stablecore exclusively serves community and regional banks and credit unions and provides infrastructure for tokenised deposits, stablecoins, and other digital asset products. Its platform is integrated with the technology systems used by these financial institutions. Through the partnership, customers can access digital asset services while banks and credit unions retain their existing deposit and lending relationships. Coinbase will provide custody and exchange services as part of the underlying infrastructure supporting the offering.

Coinbase provides digital asset infrastructure

The collaboration also includes stablecoin payments, connecting these services with the banks' and credit unions' existing platforms. Community and regional institutions will be able to provide digital asset services through their current banking systems. The arrangement does not require them to replace their existing banking platforms or establish separate systems for these services.