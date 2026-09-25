WisdomTree and MoonPay have expanded US access to the tokenised WTGXX fund, while MoonPay plans to use it for stablecoin reserve management. WisdomTree and MoonPay have announced a collaboration to provide eligible investors in the US with another way to access the WisdomTree Treasury Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX). The fund is a tokenised money market mutual fund, and MoonPay plans to use WTGXX as part of its stablecoin reserve management. WisdomTree is also building an access point for its tokenised funds using MoonPay's technology and platform.

WisdomTree plans WTGXX access point

The planned access point will give individual investors another way to access WisdomTree's tokenised funds through MoonPay, alongside WisdomTree's existing direct channels via WisdomTree Securities. This will add MoonPay as an access route for investors while keeping WisdomTree's existing distribution channels in place. MoonPay's network has more than 35 million accounts and serves more than 1,700 partners.

The collaboration could also support further opportunities involving tokenised funds across global markets. However, the companies have not disclosed details of any specific additional funds or potential launch dates. The announcement therefore does not provide a timeline for these future initiatives or indicate which markets or products could be included.

MoonPay to use WTGXX for stablecoin reserves

As part of the collaboration, MoonPay plans to use WTGXX for stablecoin reserve management. The fund will therefore form part of MoonPay's approach to managing reserves linked to its stablecoin activities. The announcement states that MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries. It also supports more than 1,700 enterprise customers across the crypto and fintech sectors.

MoonPay provides infrastructure for ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin activities, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchain networks. The collaboration therefore extends the use of WTGXX beyond investor access to MoonPay's reserve management activities. However, the companies have not disclosed details of any additional funds that may be included in the collaboration. They have also not provided launch dates for future initiatives.