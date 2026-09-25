Payment platform Mercuryo and self-custodial hardware wallet provider Tangem have launched a limited-time zero-fee on-ramp campaign for USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar network. The campaign allows eligible users to buy USDC directly into their Tangem wallets without fees from Mercuryo or Tangem. Users can make purchases using credit or debit cards, along with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Campaign terms and availability

The campaign applies to transactions of at least USD 150 or EUR 150, with a maximum of USD 700 or EUR 700 per on-ramp transaction. The offer applies only to on-ramp transactions and supports selected local currencies. The campaign is not available to users in the US, UK or European Economic Area (EEA). Users must hold an XLM balance in their Tangem wallet to purchase USDC on the Stellar network. Those without an XLM balance can first top up their wallet with EUR 10–50 in XLM.

The campaign runs for four weeks from 15 September 2026, or until the promotional allocation is exhausted, whichever comes first. It covers purchases of USDC and XLM on the Stellar network, while other assets and blockchain networks are excluded from the offer. The offer uses a two-step purchase process. Users first purchase EUR 10–50 worth of XLM to activate the campaign and then purchase EUR 150–700 worth of USDC on Stellar.

Mercuryo and Tangem discuss self-custody

Mercuryo Chief Business Officer Arthur Firstov said the campaign aims to give Tangem users access to USDC as stablecoin use expands across the crypto ecosystem. Tangem Head of Investment Products Stanislav Bublik said the campaign enables users to purchase USDC directly into a self-custodial wallet. The companies said the campaign is intended to support purchases directly into self-custodial wallets. Stellar network fees remain separate from the zero-fee campaign, meaning eligible users may still incur network charges when completing USDC transactions.