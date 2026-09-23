Reap has partnered with Visa to launch stablecoin-linked Visa credit card programmes across more than 100 markets globally.

Programmes will be rolled out in compliance with local regulations. According to the announcement, Reap will become the first fintech in Asia to partner with Visa on global stablecoin credit card issuing at scale.

Reap's infrastructure covers card network authorisation, card processing, compliance frameworks, and operations. This allows partner companies to launch and scale card programmes without building these functions in-house, leaving their teams to concentrate on product development and growth.

Card programme capabilities and use cases

Through Reap's infrastructure, fintechs, businesses, and platforms can offer credit card programmes in which stablecoins are used to fund and manage spending. Partners can use stablecoins as collateral, allow cardholders to repay balances in stablecoins, and support cross-border corporate spending with compliance and programme management built in. Cards issued under the programmes can be used at more than 175 million Visa-accepting merchant locations worldwide.

The companies outlined three main use cases. The first is corporate treasury and cross-border spend, where businesses fund credit cards with stablecoins to manage international expenses. The second is global payouts and vendor spend, where platforms support business payments and payouts through a card experience, with stablecoins powering the settlement flows. The third is Embedded Finance for B2B platforms, which can launch branded card programmes that integrate stablecoin funding and repayment into their existing products.

Market context

The collaboration comes as stablecoin-linked card programmes gain traction. Data from Artemis Research cited in the announcement shows the segment growing at a 106% compound annual growth rate, compared with 5% for P2P payments. Visa reports a USD 20 billion annual run rate in global stablecoin settlement volume, up 15-fold year on year. More than 160 stablecoin card programmes operate on its network globally.

For Visa, the partnership extends its stablecoin adoption strategy and supports its positioning as a 'hyperscaler' that combines stablecoins, blockchain and on-chain payments for business use cases. Daren Guo, Co-Founder, Reap, said the company's aim has been to make stablecoins as usable for businesses as any other payment method. It was also added that the main benefit lies in giving companies a compliant route to issue cards and scale through a single partnership.

Stablecoin settlement and agentic commerce

Reap is also a partner in Visa's stablecoin settlement programme in the Asia Pacific region and settles its payment obligations with Visa directly in stablecoins. Settlement over a blockchain removes the dependence on traditional banking hours and the weekend delays that have constrained global card operations. For issuers and card programmes, this reduces the need to hold large pre-funded balances, which changes how card networks and their partners manage liquidity.

The two companies will also explore new settlement and payment pathways, including agentic commerce. This work will examine how trusted AI agents can execute authenticated payments within user-defined parameters while maintaining security and compliance requirements.

Separately, Reap plans to introduce a multicurrency stablecoin card capability. This would allow card programmes to support additional currencies as well as stablecoin-based funding and settlement options, widening the range of digital assets that programmes can use. No timeline for the launch has been disclosed.