Crypto payment gateway Bitpace has integrated Fireblocks' infrastructure into its core platform to support cross-border stablecoin transfers.

The deployment is intended to extend the company's payment capabilities by giving clients access to digital asset security, custody controls, and transaction management tools across international networks. As a result, corporate users of the platform can route and settle cross-border stablecoin transfers through the integrated infrastructure.

Focus on settlement and treasury operations

According to Bitpace, the integration responds to demand from international merchants and financial service providers for crypto settlement options that combine security with speed. The additional operational layers available through the Bitpace platform are designed to support the management of multi-currency treasuries. The company states that this reduces the friction associated with traditional banking rails and allows faster access to liquidity across markets.

In addition, the deployment brings key management and payment settlement options together within a single environment. For businesses that accept digital currencies, asset protection, and transaction execution are therefore handled through the same infrastructure rather than managed separately. Bitpace describes the adoption of Fireblocks' security architecture as a milestone in the ongoing development of its platform.

Security and network reach

Anil Oncu, Chief Executive Officer at Bitpace, said the integration supports the company's aim of providing speed, security, and operational flexibility to its client base. According to the official, the collaboration strengthens the company's core infrastructure and allows clients to manage and transfer stablecoins across international networks as Bitpace continues to scale its platform services.

Richard Astle, VP Head of Network at Fireblocks, linked the development to wider market conditions, noting that demand for stablecoin settlement continues to accelerate and that security infrastructure is necessary for payment platforms expanding internationally. He also identified transaction security and network reach as the two factors that allow payment companies to scale volumes in line with their growth. As part of the arrangement, Fireblocks is providing Bitpace with multi-layer asset protection and custody across international networks.

Both companies frame custody and security as operational requirements for stablecoin settlement rather than as add-on features, tying them directly to the ability to process higher cross-border volumes.

Expansion plans

Bitpace plans to use the expanded infrastructure to handle higher transaction volumes and to extend its payment processing capabilities to additional jurisdictions over the coming year. The company did not disclose which markets it intends to enter or a specific timeline for the expansion. Moreover, the move is presented as part of Bitpace's effort to broaden its payment services proposition for businesses operating internationally.