The update allows banks to process tokenised deposit payments alongside traditional payment types through the same operational controls, workflows, and infrastructure, without maintaining a separate digital-asset payment operation.

Bringing the Swift ledger into daily bank operations

Swift introduced its blockchain-based ledger in 2025 and has since confirmed the infrastructure is ready for initial use, with seventeen banks across six continents piloting use cases. The ledger allows banks to move tokenised deposits across borders, between institutions, and outside traditional operating hours.

While the ledger infrastructure has developed quickly, many banks have yet to incorporate these payments into day-to-day operations. Running a tokenised deposit payment currently often requires a dedicated project team and processes built outside standard payment operations, with manual intervention where these processes intersect with systems of record. According to the company, this approach can support pilot-level volumes but is not suited to production-scale processing. ACI Connetic is designed to bring Swift ledger transactions into the same environment banks already use to route, monitor, control, and reconcile payments at scale.

Platform capabilities

ACI Connetic combines payment types, payment rails, and operational controls on a single cloud-native platform, allowing banks to originate, route, and manage tokenised deposit payments alongside traditional payment flows through one integration. Using rules defined by banks and their customers, the platform selects a clearing and settlement path automatically, based on factors such as speed, cost, and availability, while maintaining consistent controls and visibility across the payment lifecycle.

In addition, the company also said digital assets are intended to extend a bank's existing payment capabilities rather than require a separate payment operation, adding that banks need a practical way to bring tokenised deposits into production using the people, controls, and processes already in place.

Industry context

The update comes as tokenised deposits move from pilot programmes towards production use, with banks assessing how to scale processing while managing operational complexity. ACI Worldwide positions ACI Connetic's cloud-native architecture as a way for institutions to increase processing volumes without establishing a parallel operation for digital-asset payments.