South Korea trials 24-hour won settlement system

The Bank of Korea has begun trialling a 24-hour won settlement system involving four domestic banks, ahead of a planned rollout for foreign participants.

According to a statement from the central bank, the trial began at 9:00 local time and currently involves four local banks. Two of the participating banks had completed transactions worth USD 1 million as of the first day of testing.

Foreign banks to join at a later stage

Foreign banks are also expected to take part in the trial, although the BOK has not yet confirmed a timeline for their inclusion. The central bank said it will monitor the pilot to ensure the system functions correctly, while making adjustments and adding participants as testing progresses.

The settlement trial forms part of a broader effort by South Korea to build the infrastructure required for continuous trading and settlement of the won. Onshore dollar-won trading already moved to a 24-hour schedule in July 2026, extending the hours during which the currency can be traded locally. From January 2027, overseas investors will additionally be permitted to trade, transfer, and settle the won among themselves outside South Korea, without routing transactions through the domestic market.

Part of a wider market-opening strategy

The measures were first announced in January 2026, as part of a policy push to open South Korea's currency market to global investors. The initiative is also linked to the country's efforts to secure an upgrade to developed-market status for its stock market from MSCI Inc., a change that would be expected to affect index-linked investment flows into South Korean equities.

Round-the-clock settlement capability is considered a prerequisite for optimised foreign participation, as it would allow international investors operating in different time zones to trade and settle won-denominated transactions outside standard local banking hours. The BOK's phased approach, starting with a limited domestic trial before extending to foreign banks, reflects a broader pattern seen in other markets that have gradually expanded trading hours and settlement infrastructure to attract international capital.

The central bank has not specified a fixed date for full implementation of the 24-hour settlement system, though the groundwork laid by the current trial is intended to support the wider set of reforms scheduled to take effect from 2027.