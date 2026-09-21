World has launched World Money, a self-custodial finance app combining stablecoins, investing, and global payments, in more than 150 countries.

The rollout marks a further step in the project's shift from an identity-verification tool towards broader financial services.

World Money supports balances in eight currencies and enables users to send digital assets globally. The app integrates with Stripe to power a funding flow in the US that allows users to convert funds from Apple Pay into stablecoins, a process that completes within minutes. Additional integrations with Kalshi and Morpho extend the app's functionality into prediction markets and decentralised lending, respectively, though the specific scope of these connections has not been detailed.

World ID, the project's proof-of-personhood verification system, has been integrated into the app, including for boosted rewards on eligible earning programmes. World has noted that feature availability and supported assets vary by jurisdiction, reflecting differing regulatory treatment of crypto and stablecoin products across markets.

Background and development timeline

World operates under Tools for Humanity, a company co-founded by Alex Blania and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman. The project has been moving towards broader financial functionality since March 2025, when it added crypto payment and chat capabilities that allowed users to send and receive crypto directly through conversations within the app.

That expansion continued in the summer of 2025, when Circle launched native USDC support on World, replacing a bridged version of the stablecoin that had previously been used within World App wallets. The introduction of World Money builds on that infrastructure, consolidating payments, trading, and identity verification into one application.

Industry context

The launch positions World within a wider trend of crypto and identity projects moving towards multi-service financial applications that combine custody, payments, and asset management. For example, Bybit rolled out a European super app with tokenised deposits and derivatives.

World has framed World ID as a differentiator in this space, arguing that verified human identity provides a layer of trust for financial transactions as automated and AI-generated account creation becomes more prevalent.

By tying stablecoin functionality to identity verification and integrating with established payment infrastructure such as Stripe, World is positioning World Money to compete with other self-custodial wallets and crypto-native financial applications, particularly in markets where regulatory clarity around stablecoins continues to develop.