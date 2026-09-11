Exclusive Report – Stablecoin Integration in Europe: A Strategic Decision Framework

Is Europe ready for stablecoins? These cryptocurrencies pegged to stable real-world assets are widely seen as an emerging solution to the challenges of moving value across borders, while driving liquidity and boosting corporate agility. Momentum in the US market is being echoed within the EU, with developments in regulatory frameworks coming to accelerate adoption. While challenges remain, there are clear opportunities for EU institutions that act sooner rather than later.

In this exclusive report from The Paypers, sponsored by Ripple, we take an in-depth look at what these opportunities are, and how banks and institutions can navigate the challenges and regulations. We focus on potential strategies for stablecoins, and the big questions that need to be considered and answered. Finally, a Q&A with Aditya Turakhia, Vice President for Trading and Markets at Ripple, delivers valuable insights and guidance for adopting a stablecoin strategy.