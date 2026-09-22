Unlimit migrates global accounts business to Stable.com

Unlimit, a global financial infrastructure company, has started moving Unlimit Accounts onto Stable.com, its full-service financial platform. The migration consolidates Unlimit's existing global accounts business under Stable.com, which the company positions as a unified platform combining conventional payment infrastructure with digital asset capabilities.

Platform structure and reach

Stable.com is built around a single global account that carries local payment details, allowing users to hold multi-currency balances alongside bank transfers, card issuance, and treasury management tools. The platform is powered by Unlimit's proprietary payment network and provides access to payment systems across more than 180 countries, with local payout capability in more than 150 currencies. This structure is intended to let businesses and individuals manage cross-border payments through one account rather than maintaining separate relationships for each currency or market.

Beyond traditional payment rails, Stable.com incorporates access to tokenised assets and non-custodial decentralised finance (DeFi) across five blockchain networks: Ethereum, Solana, BNB Smart Chain, Tron, and Polygon. Users can connect self-custody wallets to the platform and initiate bank transfers in their own names using stablecoins they already hold, without needing to first move those assets into a custodial account. This design keeps custody of digital assets with the user while still enabling their conversion into traditional payment flows.

Strategic rationale

The migration reflects a broader industry trend of payment providers attempting to bridge fiat and digital-asset infrastructure within a single interface, rather than requiring separate systems for each. According to Kirill Eves, Founder and CEO of Unlimit, the underlying rationale is that users increasingly expect money to move across currencies, accounts, and blockchain networks without needing to manage the technical infrastructure separately. Unlimit frames Stable.com as an attempt to remove that distinction by offering one platform for managing funds regardless of the currency, asset type, or network involved.

For Unlimit, the move consolidates an established accounts business, which already supported multi-currency operations, treasury functions, and card services, under a platform that adds blockchain-based settlement and self-custody wallet connectivity. This positions the company within a segment of the payments industry where stablecoin settlement and DeFi access are increasingly presented as complementary to, rather than a replacement for, conventional banking rails. The extent to which clients adopt the combined offering, and how regulatory treatment of stablecoin-linked accounts develops across the jurisdictions Unlimit serves, will likely shape how the migration is received across its existing customer base.