The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has reportedly announced plans to launch a wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC) for interbank settlement by the end of 2026, as part of Project EnsembleTX. The wCBDC is intended to support 24-hour settlement of tokenised deposit transactions between banks.

Addressing the limits of business-hours settlement

Project EnsembleTX entered a real-transaction pilot phase in late 2025, testing interbank settlement of tokenised deposits between participating banks. Cross-bank settlement in the pilot has so far relied on Hong Kong's Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, which operates only during standard business hours. This creates a timing constraint, since interbank solutions must not only process payments on behalf of clients but also settle balances between the banks themselves. A wholesale CBDC is designed to remove that restriction, allowing settlement to take place continuously rather than being limited to RTGS operating hours.

Wholesale CBDCs differ from retail CBDCs in that they are issued for use by financial institutions rather than the general public, supporting large-value payments and interbank settlement rather than everyday consumer transactions.

Extending to derivatives markets

Beyond interbank tokenised deposit settlement, the wCBDC is also planned for use in settling off-hours derivatives trades executed on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX). Related real-fund transactions for this use case are also targeted for implementation within 2026. In addition, extending wCBDC settlement to exchange-traded derivatives would allow settlement of trades executed outside standard exchange hours, addressing a timing constraint similar to the one affecting interbank tokenised deposit transfers.

Project EnsembleTX forms part of the HKMA's broader work on tokenisation and digital money, alongside its research into a retail central bank digital currency, the e-HKD. The initiative reflects continued efforts by monetary authorities in the region to build settlement infrastructure capable of operating outside the hours of traditional payment rails, as tokenised deposits and other forms of digital money are increasingly used for interbank and market infrastructure purposes.

If the year-end target is met, the wCBDC would move Hong Kong's tokenised deposit settlement from a pilot dependent on RTGS operating hours to a system supporting continuous settlement, a development with relevance for other jurisdictions developing similar wholesale CBDC infrastructure for interbank and market settlement purposes.