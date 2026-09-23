BVNK has integrated the Stellar blockchain into its stablecoin payments platform, offering enterprise customers another settlement rail.

Businesses using BVNK's platform can now move stablecoins over the Stellar network through the same single API they already use to access other blockchains. The integration is live for all BVNK clients across more than 130 supported countries.

Use cases and network characteristics

Stellar is a payment-focused blockchain designed for digital asset transfers and global payments. The network reports an average settlement time of five seconds, 99.99% uptime, and average transaction costs below one cent. Through the agreement, BVNK’s customers can use Stellar’s network for high-volume cross-border payments, merchant payouts, and treasury disbursements.

Commenting on the announcement, Denelle Dixon, CEO & Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, pointed to the company’s efforts of a decade in building infrastructure used by financial institutions and regulated businesses for reliable payment rails, which are now available to all BVNK’s customers.

Both parties bring significant volume to the arrangement. BVNK processes USD 39 billion in annualised volume, while the Stellar network processed USD 55.6 billion in payment volume in 2025.

Multi-chain strategy and abstraction layer

The integration forms part of BVNK's multi-chain, multi-coin approach to stablecoin payments. The company positions itself as an infrastructure layer between businesses and the stablecoin ecosystem, abstracting the technical work of connecting to individual blockchain networks. In practice, payments teams can add new settlement rails without building separate integrations or re-platforming as they scale.

Kim Mescal Julien, Head of Partnerships at BVNK, noted that global payments are becoming multi-chain and multi-asset, adding that businesses should be able to select the networks and assets that suit their requirements without building and maintaining connections to each blockchain themselves.

The Stellar connection can also be extended to additional Stellar-native assets over time. According to the company, customers won’t need to carry out further integration work as BVNK adds support for those services.

For enterprises already routing stablecoin flows through BVNK, the integration extends the range of networks and assets available through the platform and reinforces its role as a connecting layer in the stablecoin payments ecosystem.

Earlier in September 2026, BVNK announced another partnership, this time with Marqueta, aiming at supporting stablecoin card issuance for both crypto-native and non-crypto businesses.