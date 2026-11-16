Binance has launched Pay Later, a crypto-backed credit line with an interest-free period, available through Binance Card and QR Pay.

The company announced that eligible users can now access up to 1.000 USDC in spending power secured against their BTC, ETH, or BNB holdings. Purchases made with the credit line carry 0% interest until the first of the following calendar month. Users can pay for goods and services and repay by the monthly due date without selling their crypto assets upfront. The feature is initially available to users in Argentina and Mexico, with a gradual rollout to additional markets planned.

How the credit line works

The credit limit is set at up to 50% of the value of the pledged collateral, capped at 1,000 USDC per user. According to Binance, a user holding USD 2.000 in eligible BTC could access up to USD 1.000 in credit while retaining the BTC, depending on available collateral and the applicable limit. Users draw on the credit as needed, and only the collateral required for each purchase is locked.

Credit is accessed at the point of payment, so users do not need to arrange a separate loan in advance. Pay Later supports in-store, contactless, and online payments through supported Binance Pay QR codes and Binance Card. Partial repayments can be made at any time, while balances left unpaid after the due date may accrue interest. Eligible users activate the feature by opting in through the Binance App, and Binance Card purchases can also earn up to 3% cashback, subject to terms and conditions and availability in selected regions.

Binance frames the launch as part of a broader effort to bring everyday financial services onto a single platform and to give digital assets practical use beyond holding. The company reports that monthly merchant payment volume on Binance Pay grew 78% year on year in 2026. Over the same period, the average payment size increased 43.5%, from USD 76.20 to USD 109.36. Pay Later adds a credit layer on top of this payments activity.

Thomas Gregory, VP of Payments & Fiat at Binance, positioned asset-backed credit as an alternative to traditional consumer lending, which typically depends on income documentation and credit history. In the official’s view, this leaves people who hold assets but lack a formal credit file with fewer options. In addition, the new feature also allows users to borrow against their holdings without moving them between platforms.

Collateral and liquidation terms

As a crypto-collateralised facility, Pay Later exposes users to digital asset price volatility. If the outstanding balance is not repaid in full by the monthly due date, interest compounds daily, and late fees and cash advance fees may apply. If the loan-to-value ratio reaches the applicable liquidation threshold, collateral may be liquidated at any time without prior notice. In that case a liquidation fee and a risk-based liquidation adjustment also apply. Users and customers remain liable for any shortfall and may lose more than the assets they provide as collateral.

The 50% credit limit relative to collateral value and the 1.000 USDC per-user cap set the maximum each user can draw. Repayment outcomes remain tied to the market value of the pledged assets, which places the product within secured, collateral-based credit rather than the income-based consumer lending model referenced by the company.