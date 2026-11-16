The UK-based Monument Bank has made the product available to clients through its app as of 16 November 2026. Each tokenised deposit is a standard Monument savings deposit held in pounds sterling, paying [5.20%] AER fixed for 12 months and protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to approximately GBP 120.000. A record of each deposit is kept on Midnight, a public blockchain designed to keep client details private.

How the product works

Clients do not need a crypto wallet and do not buy or hold cryptocurrency at any point, so the value of their savings is not exposed to token price movements. Deposits are repaid in sterling, and no client personal data is written to the blockchain. The tokenised deposit sits in the Monument app alongside the bank’s traditional savings products.

The first phase opens with a one-year fixed-term deposit and an overall cap of approximately GBP 250 million in deposits accepted at this stage. Later phases are set to include tokenised investments in real-world assets and lending against investments. According to Ian Rand, CEO of Monument, the product is also intended to open access, over time, to investment products typically reserved for very wealthy clients.

Monument presents the launch as a response to clients holding surplus cash in low-yield accounts. Citing Moneyfacts data, the bank notes that the average easy-access savings account pays 2.56%.

UK-based venture studio The Building Blocks introduced Monument to the Midnight Foundation, led the privacy and security review that resulted in Midnight being selected, and supported the build. The Midnight Foundation states that this marks the first time a public blockchain has been used to launch tokenised deposits with a regulated UK bank. Fahmi Syed, President of the Midnight Foundation, described the deployment as an example of institutions using public infrastructure while keeping sensitive customer information confidential.

Regulatory framework

Monument will run the product within its existing regulated banking framework. Monument Bank Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the PRA. In February 2026, Monument was one of six banks selected for the first cohort of the joint PRA and FCA Scale-up Unit, which supports fast-growing firms. The bank had signalled in March 2026 that it would offer clients the option to deposit funds through a technology platform.

The Building Blocks attributed the UK launch to regulatory clarity, contrasting the UK with other markets where the rules remain under debate.

Market context

Bank tokenisation projects have so far largely served corporate and institutional clients. UK banks have been exploring tokenised sterling deposits for internal transfers and other pilots, whereas Monument is applying the technology directly to retail savers through an existing savings proposition. The model keeps the deposit inside the conventional regulatory perimeter, including deposit protection, while using a public blockchain as the record-keeping layer. The planned later phases indicate that Monument intends to use the same infrastructure as a base for retail access to tokenised real-world assets and secured lending.