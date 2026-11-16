Payward’s tokenised equities framework, xStocks, has deployed its first batch of tokens representing UK and EU publicly listed companies, extending its coverage beyond US listings. The initial release covers more than 200 actively traded companies listed in the UK and the EU, taking the total number of tokenised assets on the framework past 1,500. Further listings are set to be tokenised on a rolling basis.

The expansion is the first delivered under the partnership between Payward Services and GTN, under which GTN handles global execution and custody of the traditional assets backing each token.

Each new token is backed 1:1 by the underlying share and runs on the same programmable infrastructure as existing xStocks. When a token is issued, a corresponding share is purchased and held at a regulated custodian for as long as the token remains in circulation. According to Payward, this means demand from onchain investors feeds back into the order books of the listed companies themselves.

The tokens have been tradable on Kraken and on platforms within the xStocks Alliance since launch, and are integrated into the DeFi ecosystems where xStocks are already active, including Solana, Ethereum, TON, Ink, and X Layer, among other chains. xStocks are available in more than 110 markets, and Payward presents the expansion as a way for investors in these jurisdictions to gain exposure to UK and European equities that many previously had no practical means of holding.

Distribution and eligibility remain unchanged. xStocks continue to be unavailable to investors in the UK, meaning tokenised versions of UK-listed equities are accessible to investors outside the country of listing but not to those within it.

London Stock Exchange ties and next markets

The launch follows Payward’s recent partnership with the London Stock Exchange on tokenisation and fulfils its stated plan to tokenise the top 100 London-listed equities as xStocks. Subject to regulatory approval, the London Stock Exchange intends to list xStocks and begin trading them on LSE 24 in 2027.

According to the companies, combining GTN’s brokerage and custody infrastructure with the xStocks framework enabled Payward to tokenise and deploy hundreds of new assets within weeks. Hundreds of Hong Kong-listed equities are scheduled to follow in the coming weeks, with additional international markets planned after that.

Mark Greenberg, Payward Chief Commercial Officer, said access to capital markets remains constrained by geography and that the company is working towards a single global market in which any listed company can be held by any investor, regardless of location, currency, or local broker. Ankit Shah, Global Head of FinTech, GTN, said the partnership illustrates how traditional and digital financial ecosystems can operate together, with the aim of improving accessibility, interoperability, and efficiency for investors.