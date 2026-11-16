NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Payward’s xStocks adds over 200 UK and EU-listed tokenised equities

SA

Sinziana Albu

16 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchexpansionstablecoinsdigital assetstokenised equitiesonchain trading
Countries:
Europe

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