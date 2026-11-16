Coinbase and Broadridge have released a jointly developed open technical standard for delivering shareholder communications directly to digital wallets that hold tokenised shares. The companies have also submitted the standard as an Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) for review. Alongside it, Broadridge has launched a data oracle intended to help participating firms demonstrate, in aggregate, that shareholder communications have been distributed.

The announcement targets two operational requirements in tokenised equity markets: reaching the holders of tokenised shares and providing evidence that communications were distributed to them.

Addressing a fragmented ecosystem

As tokenised equity develops, market participants need a practical method of linking onchain holdings with shareholder materials. They also need a way to demonstrate distribution across an ecosystem that remains fragmented. The proposed standard covers the technical connection to wallets and sets out a common framework that issuers, custodians, and wallet providers can evaluate and implement. The Broadridge oracle complements this by supporting an aggregate view of distribution across the firms that take part.

According to Doug DeSchutter, President of Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge, governance for tokenised securities has to work regardless of how they are tokenised and where they are held if adoption is to scale. The company presents its experience in proxy voting, disclosure, and regulatory compliance as the basis for extending governance capabilities to tokenised assets, irrespective of how those assets are structured or owned.

Molly Abraham, General Counsel, Coinbase, said shareholder communications should be interoperable across the platforms investors use. The official also added that the published standard gives market participants a shared framework, so that each participant does not have to build its own approach.

Implications for issuers and investors

For issuers, the proposed approach offers a route to reach holders of tokenised shares through onchain infrastructure. For investors, the companies describe it as a step towards supporting access to the information needed to exercise shareholder rights. Implementation, however, will depend on the applicable share structure, the intermediaries involved, and the relevant legal requirements.

Coinbase and Broadridge have published the technical foundation openly and through the EIP review process. They are seeking broader industry adoption of a common standard rather than a set of separate, firm-specific approaches.

The release builds on Broadridge’s existing onchain governance capabilities, which integrate its ProxyVote platform into digital wallets. Through that integration, investors can receive materials, confirm their holdings, and submit votes. In addition, the new standard and the data oracle extend this foundation with a shared framework for communications and for evidence of distribution.

The companies describe shareholder communications as the starting point of their collaboration. The next phase will explore expanding beyond onchain proxy voting to other forms of corporate actions, as their stated aim is to make investor rights workable onchain at scale.