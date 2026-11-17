Cosmos Labs and Spain-based Peersyst Technology are set to examine the design of a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC), alongside digital currency systems for instant and cross-border payments in Honduras. The work is being carried out at no cost to the Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) and does not commit the monetary authority to implementing any of the systems under review. The parties have described the arrangement as an academic and technical collaboration rather than a deployment project.

Scope of the collaboration

The agreement sets out a programme of workshops, technical demonstrations, and use case development intended to assess the features, opportunities, and implications of CBDCs, as well as of an instant and cross-border payment system for the country. The research will look at whether blockchain technology can strengthen Honduras’s payments infrastructure, improve interoperability between financial institutions, and widen access to financial services for the population.

Commenting on the partnership, Barry Plunkett, co-CEO of Cosmos Labs, said the collaboration reflects a shared interest in examining how CBDCs and blockchain infrastructure could create more efficient rails for trade and consumer transactions, connecting national economies and reducing costs for users, particularly in trade. Ferran Prat, CEO of Peersyst, described the initiative as a milestone for Latin America and said the research could eventually support the modernisation of national financial systems across the region.

The initiative falls within the BCH’s existing remit. As the monetary authority of Honduras, the central bank is responsible for safeguarding the internal and external value of the national currency, ensuring the proper functioning of the payment system, and contributing to the stability of the financial system.

The technology providers and their regional activity

Cosmos Labs leads the development of Cosmos, an open-source distributed ledger technology founded in 2016. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation, the nonprofit organisation that supports Cosmos and its decentralised technologies. According to the company, Cosmos technology underpins more than 200 blockchains across finance, payments, and business, with more than USD 100 billion in secured assets. Peersyst develops institutional blockchain systems for governments, financial institutions, and businesses, with a focus on digital currency research, tokenisation, and the modernisation of digital infrastructure.

Both companies are working with central banks, financial authorities, and businesses elsewhere in the region on tokenisation and payment systems built on Cosmos technology.

The announcement places the collaboration within wider international efforts to study CBDCs. Its emphasis on interoperability, both between domestic financial institutions and across borders, indicates that the research will address connectivity as well as domestic payments. The parties have, however, mentioned the limits of the arrangement: the memorandum does not represent a commitment by any party to issue or implement a digital currency, payment system, or related financial product.