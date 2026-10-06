Digital Money, Real Business: Stablecoins, Tokenised Bank Money, and CBDCs in Payments

Use cases, ROI, regulation, and strategic choices for banks, merchants, and PSPs.

The way we work, communicate, consume information, and transact is changing - becoming increasingly digital, real-time, and automated. Yet much of the infrastructure underpinning today's payments was designed for a very different economy.



As commerce evolves, so does money. Stablecoins, tokenised bank money, and central bank digital currencies are moving beyond experimentation into real-world pilots across retail payments, corporate treasury and programmable transactions.

For banks, merchants and PSPs, the question is no longer simply ‘What is it?’, but ‘What does it mean for my business?’



The question we're asking: are stablecoins, tokenised bank money, and CBDCs becoming commercially relevant payment instruments, and if so, where is the value for banks, merchants, and PSPs?



Join us to understand what is real, where the value lies, and what your organisation should do next.