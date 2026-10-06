WebinarsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Digital Money, Real Business: Stablecoins, Tokenised Bank Money, and CBDCs in Payments

Takes place on 15 Oct 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

CH

Cosmina Hrisca

06 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Where are the real use cases - and where is the hype?
  • Where is the business value and potential ROI?
  • What happens when money becomes programmable?
  • How could stablecoins change merchant and cross-border payments?
  • What role could tokenised bank money and CBDCs play?
  • What are the regulatory and operational implications?
  • And what should banks, merchants, and PSPs be doing now?

Presenters

Philipp Haumueller

Philipp Haumueller

Senior Vice President Global Treasury/Group Treasurer, Avolta

Douwe Lycklama [Moderator]

Douwe Lycklama [Moderator]

Senior Vice President at Oliver Wyman and Co-Founder of Innopay

Dr. Michael Blaschke

Dr. Michael Blaschke

Principal and IT Architect, SAP’s Digital Currency Hub

Jelmer Koster

Jelmer Koster

Senior Project Manager, Qivalis

Keywords:
StablecoinsTokenised MoneyCBDCsDigital PaymentsPayment InnovationCross-Border Payments
Countries:
World
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