Mesh formalises partnership with Bitget Wallet

Mesh, a crypto payments network, has confirmed a formal partnership with Bitget Wallet, a self-custody wallet provider. The agreement builds on an existing technical integration between the two companies and is intended to support closer collaboration going forward.

Integration and functionality

Bitget Wallet is one of hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and payment providers integrated into Mesh's network. Under the arrangement, Bitget Wallet holders connecting an account on any platform built on Mesh's infrastructure will see their wallet available directly within Mesh's connection flow, allowing it to be linked without leaving the platform.

Once connected, users can use the assets held in Bitget Wallet to fund an account or complete a purchase without manually copying a wallet address or switching between applications. According to the companies, this is intended to make crypto assets more usable across the range of platforms where users may wish to transact.

A Bitget Wallet official said the integration builds on the wallet's existing payment infrastructure, which includes crypto cards, QR code payments, bank transfers, and shopping features, powered by its Onchain Payments Matrix. The official noted that this infrastructure has processed more than USD 177 billion in stablecoin volume to date.

A Mesh official described the formalised partnership as a step toward more durable collaboration between the two companies, with the stated aim of making crypto assets easier for holders to move or spend across platforms.

Broader context

The partnership comes amid a period of expansion for Mesh. The company recently introduced the Mesh Alliance Program (MAP), described as a neutral interoperability initiative aimed at supporting enterprise payments at scale. Mesh has also launched the Mesh Wallet, designed to support AI-agent transactions in stablecoins, and joined Paxos' Global Dollar Network (GDN).

In addition, Mesh has announced separate partnerships with RedotPay and Rain, and has expanded its operations into the APAC and EMEA regions. The company has linked this expansion to growing institutional demand for compliant crypto and stablecoin infrastructure.

The formalisation of the Bitget Wallet partnership reflects a broader trend within the crypto payments sector, where interoperability between wallets, exchanges, and payment platforms is increasingly positioned as a factor in making digital assets usable for everyday transactions, alongside continued growth in stablecoin settlement volumes.