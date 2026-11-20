Western Union has said that its Digital Asset Network is live, advancing its plan to connect the Solana-based USDPT stablecoin to physical cash payouts. Western Union has confirmed on X that the network is live and described opening its cash network to Solana wallets as a significant step, but did not name the wallets or countries that support the service.

Cash-out reach and availability

According to Solana, the network offers a single integration for cash-out in 130 currencies across 180 countries and 400,000 locations. These figures describe the advertised payout reach rather than confirmed availability for every wallet or location. Western Union's USDPT product page still lists global cash-out at Western Union locations as coming soon, with customers in select markets converting USDPT into local currency through their exchange apps.

The product page lists Bitso, Bybit, Gate.io, PDAX, and Kraken as places to buy USDPT in selected regions, but this is a list of purchase options rather than confirmed cash pickup integrations. Western Union has not published a country-by-country timetable for cash-out or a list of supported sending and receiving corridors.

Building out the USDPT ecosystem

Western Union launched USDPT on 4 May 2026. The stablecoin is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank on Solana and, according to Western Union, is redeemable one-for-one for US dollars and backed by reserves including bank deposits and Treasury bills. In August 2026, Western Union launched Stablecard with Rain, a wallet and Visa card available in 37 markets.

Western Union reported USD 107.4 billion in cross-border principal in 2025. Western Union has said USDPT is designed as an always-on settlement asset for payments between the company and its agents, operating outside traditional banking hours. In October 2026, Western Union also selected Noah to power stablecoin payouts through its Receiver Redirect service, which delivers transfers to recipients in USDPT.