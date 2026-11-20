Stablecoin foreign exchange (FX) platform Codex has raised USD 30 million in a Series A funding round led by Pantera, with participation from Dragonfly, Coinbase Ventures, Tenet, Reciprocal, Fin Capital, LeadBlock, and others. The round values Codex at USD 130 million post-money. Dragonfly and Coinbase Ventures also took part in the company's seed round.

FX on stablecoin rails

Codex allows businesses to convert, receive, and send fiat currencies and stablecoins, including USDC and USDT, at institutional FX rates. The platform operates around the clock, settles transactions usually in under 30 minutes, and does not require prefunding. By replacing correspondent banking settlement with stablecoin rails, the company aims to reduce the cost and complexity of cross-border transactions.

The funding follows a tenfold increase in Codex's annualised transaction volume in 2026, to around USD 25 billion, despite a broader downturn in the crypto market. According to the company, the growth reflects increasing use of stablecoins for cross-border payments, particularly in emerging markets where traditional banking infrastructure remains costly and inefficient.

Automation, hiring, and licensing

Codex plans to use the capital to build a more automated FX facility that lowers the cost of serving customers as volumes grow, and to expand its engineering, sales, partnerships, and compliance teams. It will also strengthen compliance, transaction controls, and licensing infrastructure to support operations in additional markets. The company also plans to hire for several senior roles, including in sales, financial partnerships, and payments compliance.

Haonan Li, Co-founder and CEO of Codex, said the company's growth is not tied to a crypto market cycle but driven by a long-term shift in how money moves globally. He added that stablecoins are still a small fraction of global commerce but offer better infrastructure for much of the emerging world, and that Codex is building the FX layer to support that transition at scale.