Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Italy-based CBI and BANCOMAT will explore the development of a shared national platform through which banks and payment service providers (PSPs) can process digital euro transactions and connect to future Eurosystem services. The platform is also intended to be open to operators across the wider European market. The stated objective is to lower the investment and implementation costs linked to the digital euro, shorten time to market, and simplify subsequent technology upgrades for participating institutions.

The initiative comes while the issuance of the digital euro remains subject to an ongoing legislative process. If issued, the digital euro would act as an additional form of central bank money alongside cash, available to citizens, businesses, and public administrations within the euro area.

Governance and technical scope

Governance will be shared equally between CBI and BANCOMAT. Nexi will support development as technology partner, with TAS, an IT company specialising in payment solutions, also contributing. The infrastructure will manage the connection of participating operators, the functions required to use the digital euro, and access to the central Eurosystem.

The partners describe the model as modular, scalable, interoperable, and independent of any single technology, and say it will follow the European Central Bank’s (ECB) roadmap as well as the evolving European regulatory framework. Service portability and accessibility for smaller operators are among its stated design aims.

Each organisation brings a distinct function to the project. CBI, a consortium company owned by banks, PSPs, and Poste Italiane, has operated shared infrastructure for the Italian financial sector for over 30 years and is supervised by the Bank of Italy. BANCOMAT runs Italy’s national payment network, which processes over 2.7 billion transactions annually with a combined value of approximately EUR 200 billion. Nexi, listed on Euronext Milan, contributes its digital payments processing capabilities across Europe. According to Bernardo Mingrone, CEO of Nexi Group, the company has previously taken part in ECB-led digital euro experiments, the pilot phase, and network connectivity services.

Early participants and market implications

Several Italian institutions are already involved. Intesa Sanpaolo and its digital bank, isybank, were among the first to join, working with BANCOMAT on the technological aspects. Nexi plans to use the platform for its direct merchants, while Poste Italiane is participating and will provide the group’s cloud services.

For banks and PSPs, the shared model is designed to deliver economies of scale while reducing costs, implementation risks, and the time needed to launch new services. The partners say simplified access could particularly help smaller operators enter the market, broadening competition and supporting adoption of the digital euro.

Fabrizio Burlando, CEO of BANCOMAT, noted that adoption will depend on involving operators in direct contact with citizens and merchants. Liliana Fratini Passi, Managing Director of CBI, described the digital euro as a turning point for European payments and said the aim is to give Italy an open national platform capable of supporting the domestic market.