Coinbase has launched a ChatGPT plugin letting US users trade crypto, eligible US stocks, and dated futures via OpenAI’s chatbot.

Once linked to a Coinbase account, the plugin allows users in the US to trade crypto, eligible US equities, and dated futures from within a ChatGPT conversation. No order is executed until the user approves it on a Coinbase confirmation card, so final authorisation stays with the account holder.

How the plugin works

Users find Coinbase in ChatGPT’s plugin directory, sign in to their account, and choose which portfolios the plugin can access. Any request that changes a position or moves funds brings up a confirmation card. This applies to new orders, order edits, cancellations, and swaps from USD to USDC. Read-only queries, such as balance checks, run without that step. Therefore, the approval requirement applies only to actions with financial consequences. Requests that only retrieve information go through directly.

The plugin can be combined with Agent Controls, a set of limits that Coinbase introduced the previous week. Users can cap the size of individual trades and total 24-hour trading volume. They can also have an agent stop automatically once a portfolio has lost a set amount. The limits are enforced on Coinbase’s servers.

Existing routes to trading in ChatGPT

According to Jesse Pollak, Base lead, Coinbase is the only trading plugin in ChatGPT with both read and write access. However, trading through ChatGPT was already possible. Robinhood and Public publish guidance on connecting their trading servers to ChatGPT through Developer Mode. Coinbase’s own custom connection also worked through that route, and it did not require approval for each trade. The new plugin places Coinbase in ChatGPT’s plugin directory and adds per-trade confirmation that the custom connection did not have.

An open policy question

OpenAI’s plugin guidelines still list the execution of money transfers, crypto transfers, or investment trades among prohibited services. Neither company has explained how the Coinbase listing fits within those rules. Alec Lovett from Coinbase has nonetheless publicly thanked the OpenAI team for its work on the launch.

The listing sits alongside other activity at OpenAI. A few hours after Coinbase’s announcement, OpenAI released two new models: GPT-6.2 Astra, its new frontier model aimed at complex work, and GPT-6.2 Sol, a lower-cost model for everyday tasks.