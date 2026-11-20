Visa has announced plans to let eligible Asia Pacific clients prefund Visa Direct payouts with stablecoins, piloting with dtcpay.

The capability allows eligible clients of Visa Direct, the company’s real-time money movement platform, to fund cross-border payouts using supported stablecoins. Recipients continue to receive funds in fiat currency. Through the integration, stablecoin-based funding is connected to Visa’s global money movement network, which covers more than 18 billion endpoints. Availability varies by client eligibility and geography.

From pilots to commercial production

The Asia Pacific rollout follows a phased approach. Visa first introduced stablecoin prefunding and payout pilots on Visa Direct in 2025, testing how stablecoins could support cross-border funding, liquidity management, and global money movement. In October 2026, the prefunding capability moved into commercial production in the US with Inyo Global. The company is now extending it to the Asia Pacific.

According to Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct at Visa, stablecoins are becoming a more important part of the infrastructure that supports global money movement, although their long-term value depends on how effectively they connect with the financial systems businesses already use. Platonova described the Asia Pacific launch as a further step in moving the technology from experimentation into practical use, with Visa positioning its role as linking traditional financial infrastructure and onchain systems.

How the dtcpay pilot is structured

In the region, Visa is piloting the capability with dtcpay, a Singapore-based digital payments company. Under the pilot, dtcpay will use supported stablecoins to prefund cross-border fiat payouts through Visa Direct. The digital asset infrastructure that integrates stablecoins into the prefunding flow is provided independently.

Visa has stated that it does not provide regulated digital asset services and that all such services are delivered wholly and independently to the client by a licenced digital asset partner.

Treasury and liquidity implications

For clients, stablecoin-based prefunding is intended to provide more flexibility in managing short-term liquidity and funding payout activity. In cross-border payouts, prefunding requires businesses to position funds before disbursement; the new option changes how that funding leg is executed without altering what the end recipient receives.

Rhidoi Krishnakumar, Head of Visa Direct, Asia Pacific, at Visa, noted that businesses operating across markets and time zones need more flexible options to move money while keeping the process simple for the people they pay. Krishnakumar added that stablecoin-enabled funding has the potential to support businesses in moving liquidity across borders more efficiently and in optimising treasury and working capital management.

Looking ahead, Visa plans to continue working with clients and partners to expand stablecoin-enabled capabilities to additional money movement use cases, connecting emerging forms of value with its existing money movement infrastructure.