Bitget has launched rToken Earn, letting eligible non-US users earn variable onchain yield on tokenised ETFs rQQQ and rSPY.

Users can subscribe to vaults for rSPY and rQQQ, tokens issued by Reality and backed one-to-one by the corresponding ETFs, through Bitget Earn, without a separate wallet or direct interaction with DeFi protocols. Bitget handles subscriptions and redemptions on their behalf with no fixed term, and users keep exposure to the underlying ETFs. Yields are variable and not guaranteed, and availability depends on jurisdiction and eligibility.

Partners behind the vault strategy

Bitwise Investment Manager, a subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, will curate the vault strategy, although this service is not available at launch and will be introduced later. Ember Protocol provides the vault infrastructure, while Fluid supplies the lending markets and liquidity used by the strategy. Jonathan Man, Portfolio Manager and Head of Multi-Strategy Solutions and DeFi Strategies at Bitwise, stated that tokenising equities is the first step towards onchain finance, and putting them to work comes next.

Ibra Barbery, Co-Founder of Ember, stated that Ember was built so asset managers can run strategies onchain with the necessary controls and security, and so platforms like Bitget can offer them through a familiar experience. Samyak Jain, Founder and CEO of Fluid, said bringing tokenised ETFs into Fluid extends its liquidity layer to widely held traditional assets.

Expanding Bitget’s tokenised equities

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, stated that an asset should not be limited to one purpose, and that rToken Earn lets users keep exposure to S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 tracker ETFs while accessing onchain yield through the same account. According to Chen, Bitget aims to give users more ways to put their assets to work without moving between platforms.

DeFiLlama Research recorded more than USD 1.86 billion in cumulative rToken trading volume between June and July 2026, and in October 2026, Bitget introduced rToken Stock Transfer, which lets eligible users convert supported brokerage holdings into rTokens. Bitget says it serves more than 125 million users and offers access to over 500 tokenised stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals.