Wipay and Waan Exchange have launched WORPT, an app that lets foreign tourists in Thailand convert crypto into baht and pay by QR code.

WORPT lets foreign visitors convert cryptocurrency into baht and spend it at shops and restaurants by scanning the QR codes widely used for payments in Thailand, without needing a Thai bank account. The app was developed by Wipay and Waan Exchange, founded by Chaval Jiaravanon of the Chearavanont family, and operates under TouristDigiPay, a regulatory pilot run by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Inside the TouristDigiPay sandbox

The SEC announced TouristDigiPay on 18 August 2025, together with the Ministry of Finance, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Tourists taking part must open accounts with a licensed digital asset business and an e-money provider supervised by the SEC and the Bank of Thailand, and converted funds can only be used for QR code and other electronic payments, with cash withdrawals not allowed.

The 18-month pilot sets monthly spending limits of THB 500,000 (USD 15,400), with individual transactions capped at THB 100,000 (USD 3,080). Users can convert baht back to digital assets within the limits of their original crypto exchange amounts, and transaction fees are set by the participating digital asset operators. Similar crypto-funded payment services for foreign visitors were introduced in Bhutan and Brazil in 2025.

Targeting higher-spending visitors

The launch reportedly comes as Thailand’s foreign arrivals head for a second consecutive annual decline and international tourism revenue falls, with the government increasingly focused on attracting higher-spending visitors. Tourism is a major driver of Thailand’s economy. The SEC has said the spending caps are consistent with average international tourist spending of around THB 5,000 a day.

According to Wipay founder Pavin Jittiwongsamarn, WORPT is targeting crypto holders from South Korea, Japan, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company expects 200,000 users in its first year and projects THB 15 billion (USD 440 million) in spending over the 18-month trial.