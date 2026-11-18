Kalshi is negotiating a new private funding round that would value the prediction market operator at USD 65 billion, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg. The talks come only weeks after the company finalised a round at a USD 40 billion valuation, announced in October 2026.

The October 2026 round had been expected to be Kalshi’s final private financing before an anticipated initial public offering (IPO). However, the company has decided to return to private investors once more, according to one of the people, who requested anonymity because of negotiations being private. Kalshi declined to comment.

Broader uncertainty in financial markets has made some companies more hesitant about going public. According to the same source, however, market volatility did not factor into Kalshi’s decision to raise additional capital ahead of a listing.

Trading volume and revenue metrics

Founded in 2018, Kalshi has built a substantial position in the prediction market segment. The exchange offers financial contracts tied to the outcomes of a broad range of real-world events, although sports-related contracts have accounted for most of the activity on the platform over the past year.

The company’s recent growth appears in its trading data. Bloomberg News analysed Kalshi data via Dune and found that monthly notional trading volume more than doubled in two months, rising from USD 40 billion in August 2026 to almost USD 100 billion in October 2026.

Documentation reviewed by Bloomberg News shows that Kalshi reported gross margins of approximately 90% at the time of its most recent funding round. One of the people said the company’s annual run rate, meaning the revenue it expects to generate at current activity levels, recently exceeded USD 5 billion.

Political and regulatory backdrop

The fundraising talks come as the political environment for prediction markets shifts in the US. Kalshi’s financial and betting products have received strong support from the Trump administration. Following the 2026 midterm elections, in which Democrats made significant gains, they now face closer scrutiny. Democrats have historically taken a more critical stance towards prediction markets.

On 12 November 2026, Kalshi announced that it was ending its relationship with Donald Trump Jr., who had served as an adviser to the company. Kalshi attributed the decision to his involvement with Polymarket, its main competitor in the prediction market space.