Crystal Intelligence has released a preview of Ask Crystal AI Investigator, an AI agent that operates within Crystal Expert, the company’s digital asset investigation platform. Investigators describe a case in natural language, and the agent plans the required steps, runs Crystal’s tracing engine, and returns findings together with the evidence supporting each one. Rollout to existing Crystal customers is scheduled to begin in December 2026.

Automating the orchestration layer

A large part of a crypto investigation is still manual. Investigators open each address, configure every analysis, and follow funds hop by hop through intermediaries, services, and bridges. They then correlate the results and document them.

AI Investigator is designed to take over this coordination work. Investigators supply addresses, transactions, or a CSV file. The agent then selects the Crystal tools it needs, runs searches in parallel, ranks the resulting findings, and checks them for gaps.

According to Marina Khaustova, COO at Crystal Intelligence, investigators currently spend a considerable share of each case connecting tools rather than making decisions. The COO said the agent handles that orchestration on the engine customers already use and shows the evidence behind each finding, while the final decision stays with the investigator.

Tracing engine rather than generated results

Crystal Intelligence has positioned the agent as a coordinator of its existing analytics rather than a source of AI-generated conclusions. The flow of funds is not produced by AI. Instead, the agent drives Crystal’s tracing engine, so every result comes from the same data and algorithms that investigators already work with. The agent also reports what it was unable to cover and does not present partial work as complete.

Auditability is built into the workflow. Every tool call and decision the agent takes is logged and exported alongside the report. Findings are delivered as a reviewable list, and the investigator chooses which items are added to the investigation graph. For the compliance teams and law enforcement users that the product targets, this means each finding can be traced back to the steps that produced it.

Initial scope and rollout

The first release supports two use cases. The first is identifying connections between addresses and transactions. The second is tracing funds to a known entity, with outputs that include transaction hashes, amounts, timestamps, hop count, attribution, and a risk score where available. Address investigation and report generation are planned for subsequent releases.

AI Investigator extends Ask Crystal, the AI functionality that Crystal Intelligence has offered in Crystal Expert since July 2026. The agent is intended for compliance teams at virtual asset service providers (VASPs), exchanges, and payment firms, as well as financial investigation units and law enforcement agencies. Crystal customers will receive access first, and other teams can register through a waiting list.