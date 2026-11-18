The World Bank Group (WBG) has committed to exploring regulated stablecoin payments with Citi and Circle Internet Group.

According to the announcement, the WBG will assess whether regulated stablecoin infrastructure can improve the cost-efficiency, speed, and transparency of payments and financial settlements for its clients. The work will examine how US dollar-denominated regulated stablecoins and the blockchain-based payment rails linked to them could operate alongside, or improve on, the institution’s current funds disbursement arrangements, which are built on correspondent banking architecture.

How the model is set to work

The two private-sector participants have distinct roles: Citi will contribute its existing connections to established banking rails, and Circle will provide its stablecoin payments infrastructure, which will be used to mint and settle funds in USDC.

The initial phase will focus on an intermediated and interoperable stablecoin-based payment model. It will involve borrower countries where the use of digital assets is supported and permitted, which limits the first stage to jurisdictions with a permissive legal position on these instruments. Over time, the WBG plans to explore collaboration with other banks to broaden the initiative’s reach.

Building on FundsChain

The initiative builds on FundsChain, one of the WBG’s blockchain platforms. FundsChain has increased the traceability of fund disbursements across investment projects in developing countries. More than 350 projects across 96 countries are currently onboarded to its digital ledgers, which allow all parties involved in a project to see how funds are being used. FundsChain addresses visibility over how money is spent. The stablecoin work turns to the payment and settlement layer through which that money moves.

The WBG presented the initiative against a backdrop of mounting resource constraints for development finance institutions, which are dealing with increasingly complex challenges. In its view, modest efficiency gains achieved at scale could redirect significant resources towards development impact.

Ajay Banga, World Bank Group President, linked faster, lower-cost payments to practical outcomes, citing examples such as a health clinic built on schedule, a farmer paid before the end of the harvest season, and governments able to respond more quickly to pressing needs.

Shahmir Khaliq, Head of Services at Citi, said global commerce is moving towards an always-on, digital-first environment. The official added that the bank aims to connect institutional banking rails with digital assets while complying with local regulations across a network covering more than 180 jurisdictions. According to Citi, the collaboration is intended to provide 24/7 capabilities so that critical funds move in real time.

Moreover, Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Circle, described development finance as one of the most important applications for the company’s infrastructure. The official emphasised visibility over where each dollar goes and the responsible use of stablecoin technology by global institutions.

Implications for cross-border disbursements

The initiative brings a regulated, US dollar-denominated stablecoin into the disbursement processes of a multilateral development institution, with a global bank acting as an intermediary. Its intermediated structure, its stated aim of working alongside existing arrangements, and its restriction to permitted jurisdictions suggest stablecoin rails are being assessed as a complement to correspondent banking rather than a replacement for it. Whether the model extends further will depend on the planned involvement of additional banks and on the regulatory stance of borrower countries.