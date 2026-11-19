South Korean fintech platform Toss, operated by Viva Republica, is reportedly launching a non-custodial digital asset wallet within its mobile app. The service, called Toss Coin Wallet, will allow users to send, receive, and check balances of ether, USDT, and USDC on Ethereum. Toss reportedly plans to add more assets to the wallet over time.

Wallet built into the Toss app

Any Toss user will be able to create the wallet directly from the app's asset menu, without separate applications or eligibility requirements. The wallet supports transfers to saved contacts, so users do not need to handle wallet addresses, and lets them view balances and transaction histories inside the Toss app. Ethereum network fees still apply to transfers.

Toss has reportedly described non-custodial control and ease of use as the wallet's defining features. As a non-custodial wallet, users hold the keys to their assets rather than Toss holding the assets on their behalf. The wallet is Toss' initial consumer-facing digital asset service, following the creation of an internal blockchain team in 2026.

Stablecoin plans and licensing

Toss is also reportedly preparing to apply for a virtual asset service provider (VASP) licence to support the expansion of its business and enable stablecoin payments on its payment terminals and card readers. In 2026, its banking arm, Toss Bank, partnered with the Solana Foundation to explore blockchain-based financial infrastructure, and in July 2026 Toss partnered with Circle to assess stablecoin-based payments, as part of agreements Circle also signed with Kakao.

Toss has more than 30 million accumulated users, around 60% of South Korea's population. The wallet launch comes as South Korea's Financial Services Commission prepares the Digital Asset Basic Act, which is expected to cover the issuance and distribution of won-denominated stablecoins, payment services, and consumer protection requirements. The FSC was expected to present the act's main provisions in November 2026.