Solana wallet provider Solflare has integrated MoneyGram Ramps, allowing its users to withdraw USDC stablecoins as cash at participating MoneyGram locations in more than 170 countries and territories. The service is available to eligible users in supported markets, and MoneyGram is offering Solflare users cash-outs without fees until 31 December 2026, subject to terms and eligibility.

From self-custody wallet to cash

To cash out, Solflare users select Withdraw in their portfolio, choose MoneyGram, and enter how much USDC they want to withdraw. MoneyGram then guides them through the transfer before they collect cash at a participating location. Users keep their USDC in self-custody until they make the withdrawal. Founded in 2021, Solflare has more than four million active users, who hold over USD 15 billion in assets in self-custody.

MoneyGram Ramps is an API that allows wallets, exchanges, and fintech apps to offer cash-to-crypto and crypto-to-cash services through a single integration. MoneyGram launched Ramps on Solana in August 2026, and says the service supports cash-in in more than 25 countries. Ramps transaction volume has grown 113% year on year, according to MoneyGram.

Making stablecoins usable as cash

Luke Tuttle, Chief Product and Technology Officer at MoneyGram, said people still need to use money in the real world after moving it onchain, and that the integration connects USDC on Solana to MoneyGram's global cash network. Vidor Gencel, Co-founder of Solflare, said users can now cash out in more than 170 countries and territories without giving up control of their funds.

Maya Caddle, Head of Payments Partnerships at the Solana Foundation, said integrations such as this connect the use of stablecoins onchain with access to cash in the physical world. Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer at Circle, which issues USDC, said the integration turns digital dollars into cash and brings USDC into everyday use for Solflare's users.