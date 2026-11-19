Germany-based blockchain infrastructure company SWIAT and BNY have completed two pilot bilateral collateral transactions using SWIAT's distributed ledger-based Collateral ConneX (CCX) platform and BNY's custody infrastructure. BNY, Standard Chartered, DekaBank, and LBBW carried out a fixed-income securities transaction and a bilateral repo transaction in October 2026.

Blockchain instructions, traditional custody

CCX allows financial institutions to instruct bilateral collateral transactions using distributed ledger technology. During the pilot, institutions instructed collateral movements, transferred securities between counterparties, and returned positions to their original providers, with tokens on CCX representing transaction instructions and mirrored positions. BNY continued to safeguard the underlying assets and maintain the authoritative books and records throughout.

In the securities lending transaction, Standard Chartered and LBBW exchanged fixed-income securities in a delivery-versus-delivery workflow instructed through CCX and processed by BNY, before the positions were returned. In the repo transaction, Standard Chartered delivered securities to DekaBank in exchange for cash, with the securities leg instructed through CCX and the cash leg settled directly between the two banks.

Next steps towards market launch

Timo Reinschmidt, CEO of SWIAT, said CCX shows that institutions can use blockchain technology without changing how their assets are held in custody. Gesa Johannsen, Executive Platform Owner – Global Collateral at BNY, said the pilot offers a model for clients to use traditionally custodied holdings in repo and securities lending. Daniel Wrobel of LBBW said the next step is to prepare the product for market launch.

Michael Cyrus, Head of Collateral Trading and FX at DekaBank, said CCX could in future support settlement using central bank money through Pontes, stablecoins, and tokenised commercial bank deposits. Ed Donald, Global Head of Repo at Standard Chartered, said the transactions show how digital infrastructure can improve collateral mobility. SWIAT is a BaFin-supervised crypto securities registrar backed by DekaBank, LBBW, SC Ventures, and Comyno.s