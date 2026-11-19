Pine Labs has launched Staq Web3 Orchestrator, a platform that lets businesses launch card programmes linked to stablecoin balances.

Staq is aimed at fintechs, digital wallets, neobanks, enterprises, and digital asset businesses that want to let customers spend stablecoin-linked balances on networks such as Visa. It brings card issuing, custody, wallet infrastructure, compliance, liquidity, and currency conversion together through a single orchestration layer, and is being deployed in a card programme in which Reap acts as issuer and BIN sponsor, providing access to the Visa network.

Orchestrating the stablecoin card stack

Pine Labs leads the customer proposition, programme management, ecosystem orchestration, and technology, while stablecoin wallet, custody, compliance, and conversion capabilities come through partners in its ecosystem. For cardholders, the platform supports virtual and physical prepaid cards, online and in-store payments, Tap-to-Pay, and card controls, and for programme operators it supports multi-wallet integrations, authentication, fraud management, compliance workflows, and transaction monitoring.

B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, stated that connecting stablecoins to card payments requires combining regulated card infrastructure, digital asset custody, compliance, liquidity management, and currency conversion. According to Rau, most companies would need 12 to 18 months and partnerships with five or six providers to build this themselves, while Staq offers it as a managed platform.

Stablecoin card spending grows

According to Allium Labs’ State of Stablecoins and Payments Q3 2026 report, stablecoin payments reached USD 482 billion through September 2026, up 45%, while stablecoin card spending grew tenfold to USD 3.9 billion. Kevin Kang, Co-Founder of Reap, stated that stablecoin use is moving towards everyday spending, and that card programmes are where this shift becomes visible to consumers.

The launch marks Pine Labs’ expansion beyond merchant payments into infrastructure spanning digital asset and mainstream payment systems, with Staq designed to support more networks, digital asset types, and payment corridors as regulation develops. Pine Labs provides payments, issuing, and credit services across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the US.