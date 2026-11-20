Anchorage Digital has partnered with FOMO Pay to connect US stablecoin minting and redemption with payment networks in Asia and the Middle East.

Under the partnership, Singapore-headquartered FOMO Pay, a payment institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Middle East, will use stablecoin issuance infrastructure from Anchorage Digital Bank and will separately access Anchorage Digital’s trading capabilities. FOMO Pay’s payment network also extends the reach of Anchorage Digital’s stablecoin infrastructure into markets where institutional demand for cross-border stablecoin settlement is growing.

US-issued stablecoins for regional settlement

Anchorage Digital Bank holds a national trust bank charter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), giving its stablecoin infrastructure a federally regulated basis. Combined with FOMO Pay’s regulated payment channels, the partnership allows stablecoins issued in the US to settle commercial transactions in the markets where FOMO Pay’s clients operate.

Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, stated that a stablecoin is only as useful as the places that accept it, and that FOMO Pay has spent a decade building licensed payment rails in the markets where dollar stablecoins need to go next. According to McCauley, combining federally chartered issuance with these payment networks is how stablecoins become a payments product rather than a crypto product.

Cross-border settlement demand

Louis Liu, Founder and CEO of FOMO Pay, stated that businesses need reliable infrastructure and regulated payment channels for stablecoins to become a practical payment and settlement option. According to Liu, FOMO Pay, which is onboarded to Anchorage Digital’s platform, is strengthening the link between regulated US stablecoin infrastructure and businesses across Asia and the Middle East.

Founded in 2017, US-based Anchorage Digital provides institutions with trading, staking, custody, settlement, and stablecoin issuance services. In addition to its US bank, it operates Anchorage Digital Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a New York BitLicense. Its investors include Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, and its Series D round valued it at more than USD 3 billion.