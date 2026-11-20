Maybank has completed a tokenised bond pilot with insurer Etiqa Life, using SettleMint’s platform to settle bonds against tokenised deposits.

The pilot transaction, carried out with Maybank’s insurance arm Etiqa Life Insurance Berhad, covered the settlement of bonds in tokenised form and their exchange against tokenised deposits on the bank’s permissioned blockchain. It was enabled by the Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform (DALP) from SettleMint, a Belgium-based company with offices in the UAE, Singapore, and Japan.

Delivery-versus-payment on-chain

Rivai Tan, Global Head, Structuring and Quant, Global Markets at Maybank, stated that the pilot shows how tokenised securities, tokenised deposits, and custody processes can be combined in a delivery-versus-payment workflow spanning on-chain and conventional infrastructure. According to Tan, it builds on Maybank’s earlier work on tokenised deposits and cross-border payments and provides practical evidence of how such workflows can support programmable, efficient settlement.

Adam Popat, CEO of SettleMint, stated that Maybank has tested tokenisation within its own governance and systems from the outset, and that the pilot extends that approach to capital markets. SettleMint will continue to support the bank as it assesses the next phase. DALP lets financial institutions, market infrastructure operators, and governments build, deploy, manage, and trade digital assets.

Maybank’s wider tokenisation programme

The bond transaction is part of a wider Maybank programme testing tokenisation within its own environment. In February 2026, Maybank launched a pilot for ringgit tokenised deposits and cross-border payments with Yinson Holdings under Bank Negara Malaysia’s Digital Asset Innovation Hub, which the central bank launched in June 2025.

The first transaction, completed on 25 March 2026, involved an on-chain conversion from ringgit to Singapore dollars followed by a near real-time cross-border payment from Malaysia to Singapore on Maybank’s permissioned blockchain. Maybank has also joined the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s BLOOM project, which trials tokenised settlement, and offers consumer, corporate, investment, and Islamic banking, as well as insurance, takaful, and asset management.