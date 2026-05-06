Western Union launches USDPT stablecoin on Solana

Western Union has launched USDPT, a USD-denominated payment stablecoin built on the Solana blockchain, issued by Anchorage Digital Bank N.A.

The token is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank and built on Solana's blockchain network. The move positions USDPT as a settlement asset within Western Union's existing global payments ecosystem, rather than a standalone digital asset product.

Regulated issuance and infrastructure

USDPT is fully backed by US dollars and issued on federally regulated infrastructure, a distinction Western Union and Anchorage Digital emphasise as central to the stablecoin's design. Through the process of anchoring issuance to a nationally chartered bank, the token is structured to meet the compliance and operational standards required for integration into institutional payment flows.

The choice of Solana as the underlying blockchain is framed around transaction throughput and latency. The network's architecture is intended to support the speed and continuous availability that settlement between financial counterparties requires, characteristics that traditional correspondent banking rails have historically struggled to deliver consistently.

Use cases across the Western Union network

Western Union has outlined four areas in which USDPT will be deployed across its network. The first involves making the token available for purchase on licensed virtual currency exchanges globally. The second is a digital asset network connecting licensed exchanges and custodians to Western Union's payout and liquidity infrastructure.

The third, and most consumer-facing, is 'Stable by Western Union', a spend capability scheduled to launch in 2026 across more than 40 countries. The fourth application focuses on treasury and agent settlement, enabling near-instant, 24/7 settlement between Western Union and its global agent network. This is designed to reduce idle liquidity balances and allow more dynamic capital deployment across the network.

Together, these applications are intended to extend USDPT from institutional use into cash-based and consumer payment contexts, linking blockchain settlement with Western Union's existing distribution infrastructure.

Broader context

The launch reflects a wider pattern among established financial institutions incorporating regulated digital assets into core payment operations. Stablecoins have attracted growing regulatory attention in major jurisdictions, with frameworks under development in the US and EU that would formalise issuance standards and reserve requirements.

For Western Union, which operates one of the largest money transfer networks globally, the integration of a regulated stablecoin into its settlement layer represents a structural shift in how the company manages liquidity and cross-border value movement: the process of moving toward blockchain-based rails while retaining its compliance and distribution infrastructure.

The long-term scope of USDPT will depend on regulatory developments, partner adoption, and the pace at which 'Stable by Western Union' reaches consumers across its target markets.