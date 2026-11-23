The US Supreme Court has declined to hear Custodia Bank's challenge against the Federal Reserve over its application for a master account. The court's order list of 16 November 2026 shows that it denied Custodia's petition for a writ of certiorari, leaving in place a lower court ruling that the Federal Reserve has discretion to approve or deny master accounts for eligible institutions.

A six-year legal effort

Custodia, a Wyoming-chartered bank focused on digital assets, applied for a master account at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 2020. A master account gives institutions direct access to the Fed's payment systems, while institutions without one rely on partner banks. Custodia sued the Kansas City Fed in June 2022 over processing delays, and the Fed denied its application in January 2023, citing concerns about its crypto-related business model.

In March 2026, a federal appeals court denied Custodia's petition for a rehearing by the full court, upholding the earlier ruling on the Fed's discretion. Custodia then asked the Supreme Court to take up the case in July 2026. The court's decision not to hear the case ends this route for Custodia's legal challenge.

Debate over limited Fed accounts

The Federal Reserve has consulted on a proposal for a limited-purpose, or 'skinny', master account, which would not pay interest on balances or provide access to the discount window. Crypto industry groups supported the idea and asked for revisions, while community banks raised concerns about the regulatory standards that apply to new types of institutions. Custodia had argued that a limited account would not be sufficient for its business.

Other crypto firms have secured direct access. In March 2026, Kraken's banking unit, Kraken Financial, obtained a Federal Reserve master account, giving it direct access to the Fed's payment infrastructure. Custodia was founded by Caitlin Long and holds a special purpose depository institution charter under Wyoming law.