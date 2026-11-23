EDX Markets has partnered with Paxos and joined Global Dollar Network, adding the USDG stablecoin for trade settlement, collateral, and client funds.

EDX Markets, a digital asset technology firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, will let participants use USDG, a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos, for trade settlement, collateral, and client fund holdings. The companies say this is designed to reduce settlement friction, give participants more flexibility in managing capital, and improve operational efficiency.

USDG for settlement and collateral

Global Dollar Network's economic model shares rewards generated by USDG reserves with partners that drive adoption and distribution, which could allow EDX to offer clients additional trading incentives and cost savings. EDX's marketplace keeps trading and custody separate, and USDG adds another option for managing capital and collateral on the venue.

Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets, stated that the partnership is an important step in expanding the venue's capabilities, and that joining Global Dollar Network will give clients more flexibility in settling trades and managing collateral, while creating opportunities to improve capital efficiency and lower trading costs.

Expanding liquidity for Paxos clients

Paxos will also connect to EDX's marketplace and its network of trading participants, widening the liquidity sources available to Paxos clients and supporting price discovery and execution across a range of digital assets. EDX's infrastructure is built for the operational requirements of financial institutions. The companies say the collaboration supports greater trading connectivity, more efficient settlement, and flexible capital management.

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at Paxos, stated that onboarding to EDX broadens the liquidity available to Paxos clients, and that introducing USDG shows how regulated stablecoins can simplify settlement and improve capital management. Global Dollar Network was launched in November 2024 and co-founded by Paxos, Robinhood, Kraken, Anchorage Digital, Galaxy Digital, Bullish, and Nuvei. It has more than 150 partners, and USDG, issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, has surpassed USD 3 billion in market capitalisation.