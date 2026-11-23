US-based asset manager Invesco has launched the Invesco Stablecoin Reserves Onchain Fund (IROXX), an actively managed fund designed to comply with the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act. The fund invests in short-duration US Treasury securities and other eligible reserve assets and is intended to serve as a reserve asset backing stablecoins.

Tokenised reserves with USDC access

IROXX is managed by Invesco's Global Liquidity team and uses Superstate's FundOS tokenisation platform. Investors, including stablecoin issuers and onchain infrastructure providers, can hold the reserves in tokenised form with onchain verifiability, transact in US dollars or USDC, and receive daily reinvested dividends. Shares are initially intended for institutional investors.

The fund is structured as a registered Rule 2a-7 government money market fund within the Invesco Short-Term Investments Trust, with the objective of providing current income consistent with preserving capital and liquidity. It does not invest in stablecoins or stablecoin issuers, and Invesco notes that the fund cannot guarantee it will maintain a stable USD 1.00 share price. Invesco's Global Liquidity team managed around USD 261.6 billion in assets as of 30 September 2026.

Expanding the Superstate partnership

The launch expands Invesco's partnership with Superstate, which already includes Invesco's role as investment manager of the Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB). IROXX is the initial publicly registered fund to launch on Superstate's FundOS platform, which provides blockchain-integrated transfer agency and recordkeeping technology, extending it from private placements to registered funds.

Kathleen Wrynn, Global Head of Digital Assets at Invesco, said IROXX gives stablecoin issuers a GENIUS Act-compliant way to manage their reserves while earning yield. Laurie Brignac, Head of Global Liquidity at Invesco, said stablecoin reserve management aligns with the principles of capital preservation, liquidity, and risk management. Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate, said stablecoin issuers can now provide verifiable proof of reserves onchain.