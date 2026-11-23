Deutsche Bank has selected Bitpanda Enterprise, the infrastructure business of Austria-based crypto platform Bitpanda, to support its digital asset custody service. Bitpanda Enterprise provides governance, approval workflows, and API integration for the service, which went live on 11 November 2026 for European institutional and corporate clients. Deutsche Bank keeps its own signing hardware and cryptographic keys.

Custody for institutional and corporate clients

Under the custody model, Deutsche Bank manages clients' wallets and private keys, allowing institutions to hold digital assets and transfer them to third parties without building their own custody infrastructure. The bank announced its plans for the service in September 2026, targeting clients of its Corporate Bank and Investment Bank, including asset managers, hedge funds, custodians, brokers, sovereign institutions, and corporates, as well as companies building on blockchain technology.

Bitpanda Enterprise, formerly known as Bitpanda Technology Solutions, provides infrastructure that allows banks and financial institutions to offer digital asset services. Its role in Deutsche Bank's service covers the governance and approval processes around custody transactions and the integration of the service with the bank's systems through APIs, while key management remains with Deutsche Bank.

Building on existing relationships

Deutsche Bank has worked with Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider Taurus since 2023 on custody and tokenisation, and Taurus has continued to support the custody launch. The bank and Bitpanda also have an existing banking relationship, with Deutsche Bank providing Bitpanda users in Germany with IBANs and instant payment services since 2024.

The launch comes as European banks expand their digital asset services under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which sets common rules for crypto-asset service providers, including custody. Bitpanda holds licences across several European markets and serves retail and institutional customers, with Germany a significant market for the company. Deutsche Bank has said it sees digital assets as a complement to existing financial infrastructure.