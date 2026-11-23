Tether Capital has invested in Stables, which lets businesses collect, convert, and send USDT payments across Asia and the Middle East.

Through a single API, Stables connects local banking and payment systems with USDT settlement, allowing businesses to collect payments, convert currencies, and send funds across borders without managing several providers. Its infrastructure supports payments in more than 160 markets and handles more than USD 2 billion in annual USDT transaction volume.

Stablecoin rails for cross-border business

According to Tether, cross-border payments often involve multiple banks, payment providers, and currency conversions, leading to high fees, settlement delays, and limited visibility, particularly for businesses operating across fragmented financial markets in Asia and the Middle East and North Africa. In May 2026, Stables integrated USDT0 into its developer platform, letting businesses move USDT across supported blockchain networks without managing bridging infrastructure.

Under the collaboration, Stables will work with Tether and its portfolio companies to expand stablecoin payment infrastructure across Asia, including preferential access to USDT liquidity and potential integrations with Tether's existing payments portfolio. The aim is to connect businesses to a wider network of financial services built around USDT.

Digital dollars for emerging markets

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, stated that businesses should be able to move money across borders without unnecessary delays, high costs, or reliance on multiple intermediaries, and that Stables is building infrastructure to make USDT a practical payment option for businesses in Asia and the Middle East. According to Ardoino, supporting companies that connect stablecoins with local financial systems makes digital dollars more accessible for everyday commerce.

The investment is part of Tether's strategy to make USDT a primary payment and settlement rail in emerging markets, extending its use beyond trading into cross-border commerce, business payments, and financial services. Based in El Salvador, Tether Capital is Tether's independent investment arm and invests across sectors including artificial intelligence, financial services, energy, biotechnology, education, digital media, commodities, and remittances.