ICE has partnered with Abra, with ICE Digital Trust holding the collateral behind Abra Credit's loans and Abra's investment strategy assets.

Under the partnership, institutions can borrow US dollars against Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana while their collateral is held by ICE Digital Trust, a New York state-chartered digital asset custodian owned by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), operator of the New York Stock Exchange. ICE Digital Trust holds the assets, Abra Credit provides the loans, and pledged collateral is not rehypothecated.

Separating custody from lending

Borrowers pledge collateral to a segregated wallet at ICE Digital Trust, where it stays for the life of the loan unless released or liquidated under the loan terms. Abra Credit makes the loan and monitors collateral around the clock, while ICE Digital Trust releases collateral only under controls agreed among the borrower, Abra Credit, and the custodian. Institutions that finance Abra Credit's lending receive an independent record of the collateral behind each loan.

Advisory clients of Abra Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser, will also hold their strategy assets at ICE Digital Trust in an account the firm maintains for its clients, with each client's holdings recorded separately. Abra Capital Management manages each account, while ICE Digital Trust holds the assets. Tim Bowler, Chief Innovation Officer of ICE's Fixed Income and Data Services, stated that institutions increasingly expect digital assets to be held to the same standard as the rest of their portfolios.

Institutional standards for digital assets

According to Bowler, ICE Digital Trust applies workflows and controls similar to those ICE uses for its exchanges and clearing houses, helping digital assets work as institutional collateral. Bill Barhydt, Founder and CEO of Abra, stated that borrowing against Bitcoin has historically required trusting the lender with the asset, and that with ICE Digital Trust, Abra can focus on lending, risk management, and running investment strategies.

Since 2021, Abra and its predecessor entities have facilitated more than USD 2 billion in digital asset loans, measured by the total principal of loans funded. The Abra Credit lending programme is now available to an initial group of institutional clients, and the companies plan to add more types of eligible collateral over time, subject to custody support.