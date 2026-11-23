Gate has expanded its use of OpenPayd, adding GBP accounts and EUR SEPA capabilities across more entities to support its new Gate Money account.

Gate, a crypto and financial services platform with more than 62 million users, first began using OpenPayd's virtual IBANs in 2022 to support its European growth, managing and reconciling retail and corporate payment flows. It is now adding GBP account and EUR SEPA capabilities across a broader range of its operations, available both for Gate Money and across its wider platform.

Fiat rails for a multi-asset account

Launched on 7 October 2026, Gate Money combines digital assets, equities, payments, and asset management in a single account. GBP and EUR sit alongside digital assets as core currencies, allowing users to hold, receive, transfer, pay, and exchange funds in one place. The launch marks Gate's expansion beyond digital asset trading into broader financial services.

Lux Thiagarajah, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenPayd, stated that Gate Money is a major step in Gate's evolution from a crypto exchange into a broader financial services platform, and that combining assets, accounts, and payments requires fiat infrastructure that works across products and markets. According to Thiagarajah, Gate's decision to extend OpenPayd's infrastructure across more of its business reflects the relationship the two companies have built since 2022.

Building a unified financial platform

Dr Han, Founder and CEO of Gate, stated that Gate Money is a pivotal step in building the company's one-stop digital financial ecosystem, and that the expanded partnership provides financial infrastructure to integrate its services. According to Han, Gate's focus is on simplifying everyday fund management and payments, giving users a unified experience for managing multiple assets.

Founded in 2018, OpenPayd provides embedded accounts, FX, domestic and international payments, Open Banking, and stablecoin on- and off-ramps through a single API, connecting traditional finance and digital assets. It processes more than USD 360 billion in annual volumes for over 1,200 businesses, including eToro, Kraken, OKX, and B2C2.