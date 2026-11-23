Triple-A, a provider of regulated stablecoin payment infrastructure, has announced a collaboration with Visa to support the expansion of Visa Direct's stablecoin prefunding capabilities in Asia Pacific. The integration allows eligible Visa Direct clients to fund cross-border payouts using stablecoins, while recipients continue to receive payments in their local currency.

In addition, the arrangement changes the funding side of the transaction rather than the payout itself. Triple-A handles stablecoin conversion, compliance, and settlement in the background, so recipients do not need to hold or interact with stablecoins.

Within the integration, Triple-A provides stablecoin processing, currency conversion, and compliance screening. This allows payment service providers (PSPs) to fund their Visa Direct activity outside traditional banking hours and to manage short-term liquidity with greater flexibility.

The collaboration combines Visa Direct's global money movement network, which spans more than 18 billion endpoints, with Triple-A's regulated stablecoin infrastructure. Triple-A holds regulatory credentials in the US, Europe, and Singapore and reports serving more than 1.000 enterprise customers worldwide. These licences form part of the compliance layer the company provides between PSPs and the Visa Direct network.

Regional context

According to Eric Barbier, founder and CEO of Triple-A, Asia Pacific already accounts for nearly a third of global cross-border payment flows, and the company expects that share to grow. He also noted that funding payouts across the region still requires PSPs to navigate multiple currencies, banking systems and time zones.

Triple-A presents the collaboration as a way to bring stablecoins into existing payment infrastructure, giving PSPs more room to manage liquidity and fund cross-border payments. Instead of introducing a separate payout channel, the model places stablecoins at the funding stage of an established network, with conversion to local currency handled before funds reach the recipient.

Implications for payment service providers

For PSPs operating across Asia Pacific, the integration adds a stablecoin-based route for prefunding Visa Direct payouts. The ability to fund outside traditional banking hours addresses a constraint that the company links to the region's spread of time zones and banking systems, where funding windows may not align with when payouts need to be made.

The change in liquidity management is also relevant. PSPs that prefund cross-border payouts need sufficient balances in place ahead of transactions, and Triple-A positions stablecoin funding as a more flexible option for managing these short-term requirements.