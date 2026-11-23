Provable has partnered with Brave, launching private trading for Brave's BAT token on Shield Swap as a first step towards private trading in Brave.

BAT, or Basic Attention Token, powers Brave Rewards and Brave Creators and is the first ERC token listed on Shield Swap, Provable's confidential trading venue, with more tokens to follow. The partnership is intended as the first step towards offering stronger privacy for trading and exchanging digital assets to Brave's more than 130 million monthly users, including private trading inside the Brave browser.

Hiding trading activity on-chain

According to Provable, trades on public exchanges and most blockchains leave a permanent public record of holdings, trading activity, and counterparties, which can be used to track wallets, copy or trade against strategies, and target large holders for scams and theft. On Shield, BAT holders can trade without exposing this information.

Howard Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Provable, stated that Brave has shown that more than 130 million people want to browse without being tracked, and that the next step is making privacy equally easy when they pay, save, and trade. According to Wu, most crypto users are unknowingly making their finances public, and the partnership is a first step towards making financial privacy available in one click.

Zero-knowledge foundations

In 2025, Brave Wallet added support for shielded Zcash transactions, which use zero-knowledge proofs to hide the sender, receiver, and amount of a payment. Wu worked on the software that generated the zero-knowledge proofs behind Zcash's private payments and later co-authored ZEXE, research that became the blueprint for the Aleo network, which now powers Shield, where users hold, pay, and trade private stablecoins such as USDCx.

Luke Mulks, VP of Business Operations at Brave, stated that Brave added Zcash to its wallet because users want to transact with the same privacy they browse with, and that partnering with Provable extends that. US-based Provable, founded in 2019, has raised more than USD 200 million from investors including a16z and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. It launched Shield Wallet in February 2026 and opened early access to Shield Swap in August 2026, with a full public launch to follow.