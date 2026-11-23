Deutsche Bank has chosen CCRI to provide the sustainability indicators for crypto-assets that MiCA requires service providers to disclose.

According to the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) must disclose mandatory sustainability indicators for every crypto-asset they support now that the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) applies. CCRI provides MiCA sustainability indicators to exchanges, banks, and token issuers using its database of more than 1,000 crypto-assets, and documents its methodologies and data sources. Indicators published with CCRI cover energy consumption, renewable energy share, energy intensity, and Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Sustainability reporting for crypto custody

CCRI announced the selection as Deutsche Bank enters the crypto-asset market. Deutsche Bank's listing for crypto custody and transfer services in the MiCA register is dated 12 October 2026 and names BaFin as its regulator, with the register showing the authorisation covering Germany only and no other EU states notified so far. CCRI calculates MiCA indicators and can allocate carbon emissions to user activities, tokens, layer 2 networks, rollups, and NFTs.

Deutsche Bank announced on 16 September 2026 that it plans to bring regulated digital asset custody to institutional and corporate clients in Europe. The service uses Bitpanda for technical architecture and Taurus for secure asset storage, and supports assets including Bitcoin and Ether. Trade coverage has reported that the bank expects its first customers before the end of 2026.

A long route to crypto custody

Deutsche Bank first applied to BaFin for a crypto custody licence in 2023, the same year it partnered with Taurus to develop custody services. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson had said the bank expected to receive the licence in October. Depending on client demand and internal risk assessments, the service could later expand to include tokenised financial instruments.

CCRI has previously worked with other industry participants on MiCA sustainability data. In July 2024, it released MiCA-compliant sustainability indicators for the Cardano network with the Cardano Foundation, and in December 2024, Broadridge and CCRI added crypto sustainability data to Broadridge's ClearFi platform. CCRI says it has more than eight years of experience in assessing the sustainability of crypto-assets.